Arunachal: CRPF Khonsa organizes free medical camp for villagers in Tirap

DADAM: Bn. CRPF Khonsa, in collaboration with Dr Aprajit Sandilya and his team from Urovision Hospital, Dibrugarh, along with Dr Tumli Basar of Khonsa Civil Hospital, organized a free medical camp at Dadam in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aimed to extend essential healthcare services to remote villagers with limited access to medical facilities.

During the camp, around 253 residents from the Dadam area received free medical consultations, diagnostic check-ups, and medicines. The health camp also offered essential tests, including ECG and general health screenings, ensuring that patients benefited from comprehensive medical care, stated a press release.

