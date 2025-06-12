Arunachal CS directs full-scale monsoon preparedness across state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In response to the recent monsoon deluge that claimed 12 lives, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to stay fully equipped with resources to handle any eventualities caused by natural calamities.

While chairing a review meeting in the capital, the chief secretary instructed all DCs, superintendents of police (SPs), and heads of departments to remain stationed at their respective headquarters throughout the monsoon season.

He further instructed key departments to stockpile essential supplies and medicines well in advance, ensuring availability even at the grassroots level to prevent hardships due to potential shortages, according to an official communiqué.

Gupta emphasised that all departments must be ready to restore critical services without delay in the event of disruptions triggered by natural disasters. Highlighting the importance of communication during emergencies, he directed the telecom deputy director general to keep mobile connectivity intact, especially during the rainy season, and ensure continuous power supply to facility centers.

The chief secretary also urged the director general of police (DGP) to review the operational status of wireless telecommunication (WT) stations across the state.

Earlier in the meeting, disaster management secretary Dani Salu briefed Gupta on the department’s monsoon preparedness efforts and the status of damages reported across the state.

On the same occasion, the civil aviation secretary called upon all DCs to keep helipads in their districts ready and operational for emergency rescue and relief missions.

The meeting saw the presence of senior officials including the DGP, principal secretary (home), commissioners of health and finance, secretaries, and representatives from NDRF, SDRF, IMD, among others.

Also Read: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein Highlights Transformation of Northeast Under Modi Government

Also Watch: