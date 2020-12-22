Arunachal CS Naresh Kumar reviews preparedness for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor the availability of cold chains and instruments in their districts for effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines which, is likely to reach the State next month.

During a video conference with all the DCs to review the status of preparedness in the district for distribution of the vaccine, Kumar asked them to go through all the protocols of the preparedness for the vaccine and asked them to ensure that all the supports would be made available for successful vaccination process.

Recalling that Arunachal Pradesh won the 'India Today' award for being 'the leading small State in the fight against COVID-19', the chief secretary said, "The tempo should be continued in same way you all were working in the past nine months".

He also complimented the DCs for their contribution in curbing the pandemic in the State, and also took stock of some important issues related to health, panchayati raj, land management and planning departments.

Highlighting the importance of road connectivity, Kumar directed the DCs to expedite land acquisition cases pertaining to defence, BRTF, NHIDCL and ITBP.

He also asked the DCs to expedite submission of utilization certificates (UCs) of Border Area Development Projects (BADP), North East Council (NEC), Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF), North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and other centrally sponsored schemes.

While emphasizing on timely submission of UCs, Kumar said that submission of UCs are important in order to claim the next instalment of the projects and thereby it ensures that the developmental activities does not suffer.

The video conference was also attended by Planning and Land Management Commissioner P.S. Lokhande and Health & Family Welfare secretary P Partibhan, informed an official communiqué.

Also watch: Scam in TET Results?

Also Read: 18 new COVID cases take Arunachal's tally to 16,629



