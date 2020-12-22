72 COVID-19 patients recover in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya registered five new COVID-19 cases while 72 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, informed Director of Health Services (MI), DrAman War on Monday.

Of the five new cases, three were reported from East Khasi Hills (Armed & paramilitary forces: one; civilians: two); and one each from West Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Of the 72 new recovered cases, 57 were reported from East Khasi Hills (Armed & paramilitary forces: two; civilians: 55); eight from West Jaintia Hills; three from South Garo Hills; two from Ri-Bhoi; and one each from North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

So far, of the 2, 80, 244 persons tested for the virus, as many as 2, 66, 986 samples yielded negative results.

A total of 74, 884 persons entered Meghalaya till Monday afternoon, added Dr War.

