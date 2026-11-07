Arunachal: DA, DR for government employees and pensioners raised to 63%

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government increased Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners by three percentage points, raising the rate from 60 per cent to 63 per cent as a Diwali bonanza. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the decision on Friday, stating that the revised rates would take effect retrospectively from July 1, 2026. The enhanced rates will also benefit All India Services officers serving under the state government and central government employees on deputation to Arunachal Pradesh. Khandu said the arrears for July to October would be paid in cash and credited directly to the salary accounts of serving employees and pension accounts of pensioners and family pensioners.

The revised DA and DR will be paid along with November salaries and pensions, providing additional financial support to government employees and pensioners ahead of the festive season.

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