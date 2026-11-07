18 Arrested in Tripura for Brutal Attack on BSF Personnel Near India-Bangladesh Border

AGARTALA: The total number of people so far arrested in connection with the brutal attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district has risen to 18, including three women, following the arrest of eight more accused, police officials said on Friday.

A senior police official said the fresh eight arrests were made from different parts of Sepahijala district on Thursday night and early Friday morning in connection with the November 2 incident at Ashabari village, under Kalamchaura police station, along the India-Bangladesh international border.

"An intensive search operation, launched immediately after the attack on BSF personnel on November 2, was still underway to apprehend the remaining accused," the official told IANS.

All the 18 accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The eight newly arrested persons would be produced before a local court in Sepahijala district at the earliest, the official said. The first 10 accused arrested in the case were earlier produced before a court. Following the court's orders, the male accused were remanded to police custody, while the women were sent to judicial custody. (IANS)

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