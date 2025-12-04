Arunachal deepens its role in India’s green push: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday highlighted the state’s expanding contribution to India’s national green mission, describing the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative as a transformative cultural movement that is shaping the country’s environmental future.

In a post shared on X, Mein said the campaign embodies a long-term collective commitment to ecological wellbeing.

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam means a greener India for generations,” he said and added that the drive’s impact is visible nationwide, with 113 crore trees planted this year alone through what he termed a ‘people-led movement’. Arunachal Pradesh, known for its rich forest cover and environmental diversity, added 12.09 lakh saplings to the national total. Mein said this contribution reflects the state’s ‘forest-rich identity’ and its continued efforts to strengthen ecological harmony across the region.

He emphasized that the initiative is not just an annual event but has evolved into a grassroots cultural effort promoting responsibility, awareness and long-term care for the environment.

“This is more than a campaign. It is a cultural movement toward environmental responsibility,” he said, adding that the essence of the programme lies in inspiring citizens to adopt sustainable practices as a way of life.

Mein also placed the campaign within the larger framework of India’s decade-long environmental progress.

He underlined major national achievements including the International Solar Alliance, the UJALA LED energy transition, Namami Gange river rejuvenation, the National Clean Air Programme, strengthened wildlife conservation efforts, Swachh Bharat, the Green Hydrogen Mission and the LiFE movement that promotes lifestyle changes for sustainable living.

According to the deputy chief minister, these milestones demonstrate India’s commitment to a cleaner and greener future, driven by both government initiatives and people’s participation.

“The environment is not a debate; it is a duty. India is fulfilling it tree by tree, river by river, reform by reform,” Mein asserted.

