Arunachal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaches Tawang To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers

TAWANG: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive today in Arunachal Pradesh, for a two-day visit, during which he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers posted along the India-China border in Tawang.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will accompany him on the visit along with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is also scheduled to visit Tawang during this time.

Rajnath Singh will also participate in the opening ceremony of a museum honoring the heroic Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, according to his official X handle.

He will also interact with the security forces personnel posted in the region.