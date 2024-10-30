Arunachal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaches Tawang To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers

TAWANG: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive today in Arunachal Pradesh, for a two-day visit, during which he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers posted along the India-China border in Tawang.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will accompany him on the visit along with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is also scheduled to visit Tawang during this time.
Rajnath Singh will also participate in the opening ceremony of a museum honoring the heroic Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, according to his official X handle.
He will also interact with the security forces personnel posted in the region.
"Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing," Defence Minister said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, earlier on October 28, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) arrived at Tawang on a four-day visit to the district, accompanied by the First Lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik.
The governor planned to visit the border villages of Tawang under Vibrant Border Villages program and also forward border posts to interact with troops.
