Arunachal Governor Visits Border Posts, Urges Troops To Stay Vigilant Along LAC

TAWANG: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik interacted with the troops posted at different locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang district on Tuesday.

He monitored their wellness and preparedness during his visit, highlighting the state’s commitment to supporting the troops stationed along the porous border.

The governor instructed the troops to stay alert and preserve the honour of the Indian Armed Forces in protecting these sensitive areas.

Governor Parnaik, who had commanded the Indian Army’s 4 Corps more than a decade earlier, shared key insights on border management with the troops, including modern security strategies and steps to enhance border safety and security.