Arunachal Governor Visits Border Posts, Urges Troops To Stay Vigilant Along LAC

TAWANG: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik interacted with the troops posted at different locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang district on Tuesday.
He monitored their wellness and preparedness during his visit, highlighting the state’s commitment to supporting the troops stationed along the porous border.
The governor instructed the troops to stay alert and preserve the honour of the Indian Armed Forces in protecting these sensitive areas.
Governor Parnaik, who had commanded the Indian Army’s 4 Corps more than a decade earlier, shared key insights on border management with the troops, including modern security strategies and steps to enhance border safety and security.
While suggesting steps for the troops in pursuit of the Lively Village Program of the Government of India, Governor Parnaik advised them to foster a sense of security among the local population and strengthen the goodwill between the troops and the local communities.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 5 Mountain Division, Major General Karamvir Singh Grewal, accompanied the Governor during the tour and updated him about the fresh input on the LAC.
Earlier in the day, the Governor laid a wreath in honour of the 1962 war martyrs at Tawang War Memorial, conducted by 190 Mountain Brigade.
The Governor commended the 190 Infantry Brigade under the aegis of the 5 Mountain Division for keeping alive the heart-touching memories of the heroic sacrifice of the brave soldiers and promoting the spirit of patriotism in the state.