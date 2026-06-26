Arunachal: Democracy Thrives only when Power Respects Constitution, says CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said democracy can survive only when those in power respect the Constitution, as he remembered the sacrifices of those who defended democratic values during the Emergency imposed in 1975.

In a social media post on the occasion of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Khandu described June 25, 1975, as one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history.

"On 25 June 1975, India witnessed one of the darkest chapters in its democratic history. Fundamental rights were suspended, the press was censored, opposition leaders were jailed, and dissent was silenced under the Emergency," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Calling upon people to remember the courage of those who stood firm in defence of democracy and constitutional values, the Chief Minister said the observance serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding the Constitution and democratic institutions.

"As we observe #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, let us remember the sacrifices of those who stood firm in defence of democracy and constitutional values," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid tribute to those who resisted the Emergency, saying that a Constitution is strongest when it protects the voice of every citizen.

He said democratic freedoms were severely tested during the period and recalled the courage of those who stood up for democracy, constitutional values and the rights of the people.

Their sacrifice, he said, reminds every citizen that liberty, justice and democracy must always be protected.

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