Monasteries preserve Monpa faith and identity, says CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said Buddhist gonpas (monasteries) are much more than places of worship, describing them as the spiritual, cultural and social heart of the Monpa community that help preserve faith, traditions, values and identity across generations.

Khandu made the remarks after attending the consecration ceremony of the newly established Tiwkhar Gonpa at Yusum village in Tawang district.

Sharing the information in a social media post, the chief minister said the sacred event marked an important milestone for the local community and reflected its deep-rooted spiritual heritage.

"Gonpa is far more than a place of worship. It is the spiritual, cultural and social heart of Monpa society, preserving our faith, traditions, values and identity across generations," Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister attended the consecration ceremony in the presence of Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu and other dignitaries. He described the celebration at the picturesque Yusum village as a deeply meaningful occasion for the people of the region.

The Tiwkhar Gonpa has been established as a full-time monastery and will serve multiple roles in the lives of the local people, the chief minister said in another post.

"The Gonpa is a full-time monastery, serving daily as a spiritual sanctuary, a centre for education, and a cultural anchor for the entire community," he said.

Expressing appreciation to all those involved in the construction and consecration of the monastery, Khandu said the project reflected the collective commitment of the community towards preserving its rich Buddhist heritage and cultural traditions.

"Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this auspicious milestone possible," he said. The chief minister also offered prayers for the well-being of the people and sought blessings for peace and prosperity across the region.

"May the blessings of the Triple Gem bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to every household," Khandu added.

Tawang district, one of the most important centres of Mahayana Buddhism in the Himalayan region, is home to several historic monasteries and monastic institutions that play a vital role in preserving Buddhist teachings, culture and indigenous traditions.

Monasteries in the district serve not only as places of prayer and meditation but also as centres of learning, social interaction and community life, making them an integral part of the region's cultural fabric.

Also read: Monastery living centres of culture, learning and compassion: Khandu