Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Attends Adi Youth Fest 2024 as Chief Guest

PASIGHAT: The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, was the Chief Guest who graced the Adi Youth Fest 2024, held today in Pasighat. Organized by the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), the central theme of the event was "Say No to Drugs," with the objective of creating awareness of the threats posed by substance abuse.

During his speech, Mein emphasized that the role of youth in determining the social future was essential. He emphasized that not necessarily do young people need to carry heavy responsibilities but that they can take part at any given time by means of education, community service, or other contributions. As he told them, even a small sense of doing good on the part of individuals could add up and build a harmonious and prosperous community.

Mein called upon the youth to involve themselves vivaciously in activities that spur social growth and development, referring to the young as the real drivers of any sustainable progress. He noted that their community efforts are what delivers the positive change of society.

On this end, he aired some of the important issues he addressed, chief amongst them being drug abuse, which he referred to as something detestable within society. He reiterated his commitment to the fight against the drug menace, praise for local bodies like ABK Women Wing and Women Against Social Evils (WASE) for their active role in the fight against drug addiction. He criticized the slow measures taken against drug traffickers in order to eliminate the growing drug problem.

Mein further concentrated on the vision government has for 2024, which it declared a "Year of the Youth." The initiative is to improve chances through better education, sports, and personal development opportunities among the youths. Mein took advantage of the moment to celebrate Joluk Minung, the ABK Fest founder and original president, for his hard work and efforts for the country's youth as well as organization skills for hosting this event.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his happiness that the state government is committed to supporting young people through various policies and programs. The initiative is about the betterment of educational resources and sports infrastructure to incorporate all the necessary tools required by the young people for building successful futures. He further added, "The government of Arunachal Pradesh is engaged in efforts to provide opportunities for the youth for flourishing in society in a productive way.".

Other than Mein, other key speakers of the event were Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, who elaborated on how the youth can transform society. Gao said that the youth have great potential to shine in their respective fields such as sports, culture, literature, and studies. He asserted that success came for some through discipline and consistent efforts, which not only made their communities proud but even the whole society. Gao expressed hope also that activities such as Adi Youth Fest would become avenues for harnessing the energies and talents of the youth, even as they contribute to this relentless war against the rampant problem of drug addiction.

The event was also attended by various noted personalities, including MLA Pasighat (West) and Advisor Ninong Ering, MLA Pasighat (East) Tapi Darang, MLA Dambuk Puinnyo Apum, MLA Geku-Mariyang Oni Panyang, President of ABK Tadum Libang, Secretary General of ABK Vijay Taram, President of ABK Youth Wing Oki Dai and the DC and SP of Pasighat.