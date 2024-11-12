Arunachal: Gumto Stakeholders Discuss Arunachal-Assam Border Disputes

GUMTO: A significant meeting took place in the Gumto circle on Monday, focusing on the ongoing interstate boundary disputes between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Stakeholders, including PRI leaders, village elders, student leaders, and members of the Border People's Forum, gathered to address key issues related to the border tensions and to emphasize the need for cooperation and trust between both states.

The meeting, which took place at the Circle office in Gumto, Papum Pare district, was attended by representatives from various sectors. The discussion was aimed at addressing the challenges faced along the border areas, with a particular focus on maintaining the status quo as per the Namsai Agreement, a crucial document in the ongoing peace efforts.

Gumto Circle Officer Afa Phassang shared insights with the media, stating that the gathering provided an opportunity for participants to update one another on the status of the border situation, emphasizing the importance of upholding the status quo on both sides.

“We gathered here to ensure that no violations of the status quo occur, as seen in other regions in the past,” Phassang said. He also highlighted the ongoing communication with Assam counterparts, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to prevent any untoward incidents, especially during the winter months when residents tend to clear jungle land.

The meeting was part of a series of discussions organized by the Papum Pare Border Peoples Forum (PPDBPF) to foster dialogue and cooperation among all relevant stakeholders.

PPDBPF President Nabam Akin Hina mentioned that similar meetings had already been held in other circle headquarters of the Papum Pare district, including Kakoi, with another one scheduled in Tarasso the following day. These meetings are aimed at understanding the concerns and suggestions of the community members and ensuring that everyone remains aligned in their approach to resolving the border issue.

The discussions were also in response to the minutes of the meeting held on October 8, chaired by Urban Affairs Minister and Regional Committee Chairman Balo Raja. These meetings are seen as vital to maintaining communication and trust among the stakeholders, especially following the formation of a new regional committee after the recent elections. The goal is to ensure a united voice when addressing decisions related to the boundary issue.

“We want to avoid any looping or miscommunication and ensure that everyone’s views are updated and clearly understood,” Akin Hina emphasized. He noted that proper coordination between both states is essential, particularly when it comes to patrolling and visits by officers from either side. By informing each other about such activities in advance, trust can be maintained, and any potential issues can be avoided.