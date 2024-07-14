Manipur: Security Forces Apprehend Key PLA Cadre Near Imphal Airport in Coordinated Operation

IMPHAL: In significant breakthrough security forces apprehended key cadre of banned Revolutionary People’s Front’s (RPF) armed wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). This took place near Imphal airport in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Saturday. The arrest was the result of meticulously planned operation. It was carried out by joint team of police and central paramilitary forces.

The operation followed specific intelligence about PLA/RPF cadres taking shelter in Changangei Ucheckon. This area is within the jurisdiction of Singjamei police station. Acting on this information. The joint team launched their operation around 7:00 am on Saturday. The thorough search lasted approximately three hours. It culminated in successful apprehension of Takhellambam Inao Singh. He is also known by his aliases Joysing and Ningthiba.

The arrested individual 39-year-old resident of Changangei Ucheckon, was reportedly involved in extortion activities within Imphal area. During the search security forces recovered 9mm pistol with magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition, two mobile handsets equipped with four SIM cards black wallet containing Rs. 1,700 and an Aadhaar card.

Seized items and apprehended cadre were handed over to concerned police station for further investigation and legal proceedings. Manipur police issued a statement on Sunday confirming the arrest. It detailed the successful operation.

The operation underscores ongoing efforts by security forces to dismantle insurgent networks. It aims to curb unlawful activities in region. Arrest of Singh who is believed to have played significant role in PLA's extortion activities, is seen as major step forward in these efforts.

Authorities have commended coordinated efforts of police and central paramilitary forces. Their swift and strategic action led to capture of insurgent. There was no collateral damage. Further investigations are expected to shed more light on extent of Singh's activities. His connections within PLA/RPF network will also be examined.

The successful operation is likely to bolster morale of security forces. It will provide sense of relief to residents of Imphal West. They have been affected by extortion activities perpetrated by insurgent groups.