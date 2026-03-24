Arunachal Deputy CM Calls for Community-Driven, Sustainable Tourism Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday made a strong pitch for community-centred, sustainable tourism development in the state, saying that local stakeholders must be at the heart of how the sector grows — not on the margins of it.

Addressing the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) conference held in Namsai district, Mein outlined a vision for tourism that is inclusive, environmentally responsible, and firmly rooted in local ownership.

The Deputy CM also noted that the event itself marked a milestone — it was the first time Namsai had hosted a tourism conference of this scale.

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