Arunachal Deputy CM Calls for Community-Driven, Sustainable Tourism Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday made a strong pitch for community-centred, sustainable tourism development in the state, saying that local stakeholders must be at the heart of how the sector grows — not on the margins of it.
Addressing the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) conference held in Namsai district, Mein outlined a vision for tourism that is inclusive, environmentally responsible, and firmly rooted in local ownership.
The Deputy CM also noted that the event itself marked a milestone — it was the first time Namsai had hosted a tourism conference of this scale.
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Mein was unambiguous about where he believes the driving force behind tourism growth should come from.
"Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh must be community driven, with active participation of local stakeholders including tour operators, homestay owners, SHGs and entrepreneurs," he said.
He argued that the long-term health of the sector hinges on whether local people feel a genuine sense of ownership and responsibility over it. "True and sustainable growth can only be achieved when our communities are at the centre," he added.
The Deputy CM pointed to significant gains in infrastructure and connectivity in recent years as a key enabler of Arunachal Pradesh's growing tourism potential.
"Over the years, we have witnessed remarkable improvements in connectivity and infrastructure, which are opening new opportunities and bringing the state closer to national and international tourism circuits," he said.
These developments, he noted, are positioning Arunachal Pradesh to compete more seriously as a tourism destination — both domestically and internationally.
Mein was equally firm on the need for tourism growth to be environmentally conscious and properly managed. "We must promote responsible and sustainable tourism that is clean, green, inclusive and well regulated," he said.
He specifically flagged the homestay sector — one of the fastest-growing segments of Arunachal's tourism economy — as an area that needs careful oversight to preserve quality and authenticity.
"Homestay guidelines must be followed to ensure quality and authenticity while avoiding unregulated expansion," the Deputy CM said.
Mein closed with a clear statement of intent for the state's tourism ambitions. "We are committed to positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a premier tourism destination through responsible and inclusive development," he said.