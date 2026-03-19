Pema Khandu and Chowna Mein Congratulate BJP Chief Nitin Nabin on Rajya Sabha Election

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday congratulated Nitin Nabin, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on his election as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Both leaders expressed confidence that Nabin's experience and leadership would strengthen democratic representation at the national level.

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