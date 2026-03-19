Pema Khandu and Chowna Mein Congratulate BJP Chief Nitin Nabin on Rajya Sabha Election

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday congratulated Nitin Nabin, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on his election as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.
Both leaders expressed confidence that Nabin's experience and leadership would strengthen democratic representation at the national level.
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Khandu extended his congratulations through a post on X, pointing to Nabin's extensive political career as a mark of his readiness for the Upper House.
"A five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, his strong leadership, deep understanding of governance, and unwavering dedication to public service will be a great asset to the nation," the Chief Minister said.
He also wished Nabin a successful and impactful parliamentary tenure ahead.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed the congratulations, describing Nabin's dedication to public service as having earned widespread respect within the party and beyond.
"Your dedication to public service and commitment to the ideals of the party are admirable. This additional role, along with your leadership, will further strengthen the voice of the people and contribute meaningfully to nation-building," Mein said.
He also conveyed his best wishes for Nabin's continued service to the nation in his new role.