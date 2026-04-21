Chowna Mein Slams Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill Failure

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a sharp attack on the opposition on Monday over the failure of the women's reservation legislation in Parliament, accusing it of once again standing in the way of giving women their rightful place in governance.

In a series of posts on X, Mein framed the debate in stark terms: "Appeasement vs Empowerment: The difference is clear!"

Congress Politics vs Modi Government, Says Mein

Mein drew a pointed contrast between what he described as the Congress party's historical approach to women and the current government's record.

He alleged that Congress politics had always revolved around projecting women as helpless, while the Modi government had worked toward building a foundation for a strong and empowered woman.

He also noted a generational shift in public thinking, saying the arguments and questions being raised by today's youth showed that slogans alone no longer sufficed — people were looking for results.

Taking a dig at the opposition more broadly, he said it was understandable that they felt rattled seeing bills that had gathered dust for decades finally being pursued as actionable legislation.

Also Read: Women’s Reservation Bill will transform India’s political governance landscape: Pema Khandu