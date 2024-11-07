Arunachal: Deputy CM Chowna Mein Launches Jal Utsav in Namsai

NAMSAI: The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein launched a 15-day long water conservation campaign "Jal Utsav" at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai.

The District Administration collaborated with the PHE & WS Department to hold the event, conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create awareness about the need for water as a means of sustenance for life. The emphasis is on being a role model in the sustainable management of water and not just involving communities but incorporating it into the responsibility of maintaining this life-giving resource.

Chowna Mein highlighted collective responsibility concerning water management while speaking to the gathering. He said the water-related infrastructure must be owned by the local community, including those developments under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He designed a special appreciation award to recognize the best participation and ownership in the campaign demonstrated by one of the villages. "We want to inculcate this sense of belonging among them with these resources," he said.

District Commissioner C.R. Khampa of Buayan added that the campaign's objective aligned with the National Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti in promoting water conservation in all priority districts of India.

Namsai district project officer Keshab Sharma addressed the campaign before the different departments made their presentations on drinking water, sanitation, irrigation, and rejuvenation of local water bodies like the restoration potential of Borbeel Lake.

The "Jal Utsav Oath" was then culminated by the Deputy Chief Minister and all the guests present. This has been the commitment of the community to respectful and reduce, reuse, recycle, and recharge water resources. "Jal Utsav" is a campaign that would run between November 6 and November 24. It would be implemented in 20 aspirational districts, including Namsai.

There are water asset cleaning drives, the Jal Sanchay Diwas as a day of grand celebration to honor the efforts put into preserving water and the "Nal Jal Mitra Program" of skill-building for community members.

Under the same campaign, students would be doing exercises like testing water quality, visiting water treatment plants, and tree plantation activities under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative. Besides, a community run/ marathon would be organized to spread awareness for the task of water conservation.

The campaign will have a "Jal Bandhan Ceremony" wherein sacred threads will be tied to local water assets as a symbol of loyalty to protect and conserve it. Community leaders, students, and residents will be a part of this collective pledge during the event. The initiative falls in line with the larger national movement undertaken by the National Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to ensure water management sustainably across India.

Other dignitaries who attended this launch ceremony were Likha Soni, MLA of Lekang, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, and Chief Engineer (PHED & WS) Eastern Zone.