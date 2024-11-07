Arunachal: Education Minister Reviews School Merger Plans in Follow-up to Chintan Shivir

ITANAGAR: A review meeting was conducted yesterday at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar. The purpose of the meeting was to review the key strategies that emerged during the Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave held at Itanagar from 8-10 Aug this year. This exercise focused on the Papum Pare District and the ICR region.

Review forms an important step toward the solution of several key issues, including school mergers with low or zero enrollment, impact on the local communities, and filling the gaps in infrastructure and manpower areas to improve the environment of learning and provide better access to quality education.

Proper verification must be done for merger plans prepared by the DDSE, which the Education Minister Shri P D Sona insists upon while putting the welfare of the students above everything. This review, he said would require creating a more responsive and efficient education system geared towards students' needs.

"Merger plans should be practical, not on paper. They must not be influenced by cultural, social, or political differences," the Minister said. He called on all parties involved, from PRI to officers of the Education Department, to work extra hard on the plans.

The Minister also admitted that the outcomes from the Chintan Shivir would take time to arrive but would contribute significantly to improved education systems over the years ahead. "Our focus is first of all on the improvement in elementary education quality. That is the first step toward it," he added, appealing to everyone to extend cooperation to the Education Department.

But along with improvement, said the Minister there is also included working kitchen sheds and various welfare measures for cooks in the PM Poshan scheme.

Tech Kaso MLA for 13-Itanagar briefed the education situation in his constituency and sought support from the Education Minister to make Itanagar-Naharlagun, the twin capitals, an educational hub for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast.

Er. Ratu Techi, HMLA for 15-Sagalee, and ZPC Nabam Yakum addressed the meeting.

Mr. Shri Sorang Tapi Jara, DDSE of ICR presented plans for merging schools of the respective regions along with the Papum Pare DPC, Tang Moromi.

Review meeting: Key officials who attended the review meeting were Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak, Secretary of Education Duly Kamduk, DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen, DC ICR Talo Potom, PRI members, Education Department officers, and CBO representatives.