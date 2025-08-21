Arunachal Deputy CM highlights strategic importance of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday underscored the strategic importance of preparing the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), warning of the adverse consequences of dam construction upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Siang) by the upper riparian country.

Witnessing a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony on the SUMP here, the deputy chief minister assured that all likely project affected families (PAFs) would be provided due compensation for land and property, along with a proper rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) plan prepared in consultation with them.

Highlighting the vast potential of hydroelectricity in Arunachal Pradesh, Mein said the project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation.

In a landmark democratic move, residents of Begging village in Siang district signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government, pledging their support for preparation of the PFR of the SUMP, which was declared a national project by the Centre in 2008.

More than 85% of the households of Begging village pledged their irrevocable support, stressing the project’s importance for India’s and Arunachal Pradesh’s water security, the sustainable future of the Siang belt, and the peaceful and prosperous existence of the Adi community.

The MoU signing took place in the presence of Mein, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, Advisor to the Minister for Hydro Power Development Ninong Ering, Siang Upper Multipurpose Development Committee Chairperson Tamiyo Taga, Hydro Power Commissioner Ankur Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Siang district, and other government officials. Tasing in his address, thanked the villagers for their support, noting that the MoU followed similar agreements with Riga and Riew villages earlier.

