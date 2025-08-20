Arunachal CM calls for sensitive approach to forest issues, stresses tribal rights

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday stressed the need for a sensitive approach in addressing forest-related concerns, highlighting the importance of respecting the rights and traditions of tribal communities who have lived in these lands for generations.

Speaking at the 4th meeting of the XXIV State Board for Wildlife, Khandu said that conservation efforts must balance ecological priorities with the well-being of local communities.

“It’s important for the forest department to approach its work with sensitivity, remembering that tribal communities have called these lands home for generations,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He underlined that protecting forests and protecting the people who inhabit them should go hand in hand. “Protecting our forests is important, but protecting the people who have called these forests home for generations is just as vital. When we honour both, we build a future that is sustainable, just, and rooted in respect,” he added.

The meeting also reviewed strategies to strengthen wildlife conservation in the state, with emphasis on cultural sensitivity while implementing forest policies.

The state government has already embraced a community-led approach to biodiversity protection through its recently unveiled State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP) 2025–2035, dubbed “A People’s Plan.”

Released on March 13 last, this landmark document outlines localised action points empowering communities, districts, and indigenous groups to actively protect their environment, aligning with the broader Pakke Declaration and national biodiversity goals.

