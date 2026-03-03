Arunachal Deputy CM Holds Pre-Budget Meet With Community Groups

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday chaired a pre-budget consultative meeting with community-based organizations, stressing that the exercise is meant to bring citizen voices directly into the government's financial planning process.
Mein made it clear that these consultations are not a formality.
"This is not a routine exercise but a sincere effort to listen, assess best practices, review gaps, and ensure that public suggestions are reflected in our planning and investment decisions," he said in a post on X following the meeting.
The Deputy CM placed accountability at the center of his message, stating that governance must be responsive and result-oriented — and that every consultation must lead to concrete action.
The pre-budget meetings with community-based organizations reflect a broader push by the Arunachal Pradesh government to make its budgetary process more participatory and grounded in ground-level realities.
