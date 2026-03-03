Arunachal News

Arunachal Deputy CM Holds Pre-Budget Meet With Community Groups

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein says public suggestions from community consultations will directly influence the state's planning and budget decisions.
Chowna Mein
Published on

 Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday chaired a pre-budget consultative meeting with community-based organizations, stressing that the exercise is meant to bring citizen voices directly into the government's financial planning process.

Mein made it clear that these consultations are not a formality.

"This is not a routine exercise but a sincere effort to listen, assess best practices, review gaps, and ensure that public suggestions are reflected in our planning and investment decisions," he said in a post on X following the meeting.

The Deputy CM placed accountability at the center of his message, stating that governance must be responsive and result-oriented — and that every consultation must lead to concrete action.

The pre-budget meetings with community-based organizations reflect a broader push by the Arunachal Pradesh government to make its budgetary process more participatory and grounded in ground-level realities.

Also read: Development and culture must go together: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh
Chowna Mein

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com