Development and culture must go together: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said development must go hand in hand with cultural preservation. He stressed that focused investments in infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods in border areas will encourage reverse migration and ensure that people return to their native villages with dignity and economic security.

Addressing the 48th Nyokum Yullo celebration at Tali in Kra Daadi district, Mein reaffirmed the government's commitment to border area development and stated that the government is giving special policy focus to remote and frontier regions.

He expressed confidence that improved infrastructure and livelihood opportunities would reduce migration and help people settle back in their villages, an official release stated.

"Nyokum Yullo is not just a festival but a reflection of the Nyishi community's deep spiritual bond with nature, unity and ancestral faith," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

