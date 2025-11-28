Arunachal: Minister Mama Natung calls for deeper research on NE tribal heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Thursday underscored the need for sustained scholarly research and documentation of the Northeast's Janjati (tribal) heritage.

Natung said this while attending the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) sponsored national seminar on "Temple Heritage and Sacred Places of Worship of the Janjatis of North East Bharat" in Guwahati.

He said it was a matter of great pride to witness scholars, researchers and institutions come together to celebrate and document the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of our Janjati communities, officials said here.

The minister noted that the Northeast is home to some of the most ancient temples, sacred sites and indigenous traditions, emphasising that each represents centuries of wisdom, identity and civilisational depth.

Natung said such platforms strengthen collective understanding of the region's cultural continuity, adding that academic exploration must continue to ensure our roots remain alive and relevant for future generations.

Thanking the organisers Heritage Foundation Guwahati, and the History department of Cotton University, the minister said the seminar is a meaningful initiative that plays a crucial role in preserving our roots and inspiring the younger generation to understand and uphold our cultural legacy.

The two-day national seminar, sponsored by the ICHR, brings together historians, researchers, and cultural practitioners to explore the architecture, art, traditions and historical evolution of Janjati temple heritage across the Northeast.

