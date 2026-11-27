OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An Arunachal Pradesh documentary showcasing the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district won a special jury mention at the 3rd Fest5 International Film Festival (F5IFF 2026) in Kolkata.

Titled 'Ziro - A Hidden Gem of India', the short travel documentary was directed by Nending Napa. It captured the valley's landscapes, lush paddy fields and mountain surroundings while highlighting its distinctive cultural heritage.

The documentary was screened on November 22 at the Anthropological Survey of India Auditorium in Salt Lake Sector V. The five-day festival, held from November 20 to 24 under the theme 'Youth & Green', was organised in collaboration with the Anthropological Survey of India under the Union Ministry of Culture.

The festival featured filmmakers and films from several countries, including Russia, Mongolia and France.

The documentary also involved international collaboration, with creative professionals and officials from Texas and Clarksville in the United States, Kazakhstan and Dubai in the UAE contributing to the project. Sonu Rawat handled cinematography, while Surojeet Barman provided production support.

The film aimed to introduce Ziro Valley's landscapes, traditions and cultural identity to audiences beyond India and promote the destination internationally.