Arunachal: Donyi Polo Airport named best AAI airport under RCS-UDAN

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the “Best Airport of Airports Authority of India (AAI) under the Regional Connectivity Scheme–Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN)”, recognising its operational excellence and role in expanding affordable air travel to remote regions.

The award was presented by union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu at the Wings India 2026 aviation event held at Begumpet Airport in Telangana on Thursday, officials said.

The airport was honoured for strengthening regional connectivity under the UDAN initiative, which aims to link underserved and remote areas with the national aviation network. Welcoming the recognition, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described it as a proud moment for the state.

“This recognition reflects our collective commitment to improving regional connectivity, strengthening infrastructure, and opening new pathways for growth, tourism and opportunity across Arunachal Pradesh,” he said in a post on X, congratulating the Airports Authority of India and all stakeholders involved.

Strategically located about 25 km from the state capital, the airport has emerged as a key gateway to the Northeast, linking Arunachal Pradesh with major Indian cities.

Opened in late 2022 and developed by the AAI, Donyi Polo Airport now operates regular flights to Delhi and Kolkata, significantly improving passenger access and supporting economic activity.

Officials said the accolade underscores the region’s progress in aviation infrastructure and connectivity.

Under the UDAN scheme, airports like Donyi Polo have played a crucial role in promoting affordable flying and bringing air services closer to smaller cities and towns, they said.

The recognition is expected to further enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s visibility on the national aviation map and encourage continued investment in air transport infrastructure, aligning with broader efforts to drive regional development through improved connectivity, officials added.

