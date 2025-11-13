Arunachal Pradesh: Air Cargo Services Restored from Donyi Polo Airport

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Air cargo services have been restored at Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, an official said. The services were temporarily suspended following the shifting of operations to the newly inaugurated terminal building of the airport.

A statement issued by the office of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja on Wednesday said that the BCAS Regional Director had informed the Donyi Polo Airport Director and the IndiGo Services Manager about the approval for the resumption of air cargo services.

On October 24 this year, the Arunachal Pradesh Government's Trade and Commerce Department highlighted the difficulties faced by the department and registered MSMEs of the state in dispatching their consignments for the India International Trade Fair 2025, to be held in New Delhi from November 14 to November 27, due to the lack of air cargo facilities. Raja immediately wrote to the Donyi Polo Airport Director, drawing attention to the issue and requesting immediate steps to restore the services.

The minister's persistent efforts bore fruit on Tuesday when the BCAS Regional Director granted approval and security clearance for the resumption of cargo services.

Donyi Polo Airport Director P. Narendra said that IndiGo Airlines had already made the necessary arrangements for the resumption of air cargo services, which would be available with immediate effect.

Also Read: Incoming cargo ops officially commence at Donyi Polo Airport