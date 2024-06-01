Arunachal: Dress rehearsal for vote counting conducted at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The final dress rehearsal for counting of votes for Yachuli assembly constituency in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh and for Parliament elections under Ziro-Hapoli assembly seat was held on Friday at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

Counting for 50 assembly seats out of total 60, would be held from 6 AM on June 2 while that for two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state would be held on June 4 respectively. The ruling BJP in the state has already won ten seats without any contest.

The briefing-cum-dress rehearsal was presided over by General Observer Sunil Kumar Yadav, Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor District Election Officer (DEO) Vivek H.P. among other election officials, an official communiqué informed.

The counting officials including micro-observers, counting agents of various political parties and government officials appointed for counting duty were minutely briefed on the entire process of vote counting during the session.

The counting personnel were briefed on the various dos and don'ts, process of entry and exit to the counting hall and general conduct during the counting process.

"Much effort has been already put in to conduct the polls. Hence, no loophole should be there during counting of the votes", Yadav reinstated. DEO Vivek in his address said that full transparency had been maintained in the entire electioneering process of the twin constituencies.

The DEO further said all the counting officials including the counting agents of political parties were fully trained and briefed on the entire gamut of counting process.

Saying that a lot of hard work had been put in to conduct the polls at the twin constituencies, the DEO said they will go by the rule book during the counting of the votes.

