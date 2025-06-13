Arunachal Dy CM calls for GST drive to boost compliance and revenue

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday directed the Tax, Excise & Narcotics department to step up efforts in bringing all eligible businesses, particularly hotels, restaurants, and resorts, within the GST threshold under mandatory registration.

Chairing a departmental review meeting here, Mein, who also heads the department, emphasised the need for awareness campaigns and outreach programmes in collaboration with the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) to educate stakeholders about the benefits and necessity of GST compliance.

The meeting reviewed the state’s GST collection performance, evaluated strategies for improving tax compliance, and explored ways to enhance overall revenue mobilisation, an official statement said here.

To ensure continuous improvement, Mein called for monthly performance reviews with a focus on increasing registration and boosting revenue collection.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mein said the unified tax system has eliminated cascading taxes and created a more integrated national market.

