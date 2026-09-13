Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein Urges Public to Join Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday called upon people to join the #SevaSankalpAbhiyan, a campaign being launched from September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and his journey from Chief Minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister of India.

In a post on X, Mein said the journey that began in 2001 as Chief Minister had evolved into an inspiring saga of "25 years of tireless public service", with the guiding principle remaining the same throughout every responsibility, Public Service Leads to National Service. Reflecting on Modi's journey, Mein said, "The journey that began in 2001 as Chief Minister has today become an inspiring saga of 25 years of tireless public service".

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