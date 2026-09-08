India’s BRICS presidency to drive inclusive Global South agenda, says Chowna Mein

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: India's leadership of the 18th BRICS summit would help strengthen global cooperation and advance the interests of the Global South through a more inclusive and people-centric approach, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Monday.

Mein said the summit, being hosted under India's presidency, marked an important step towards building stronger global partnerships and promoting inclusive development.

"Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Humanity First' and a people-centric approach, India is working to make BRICS a more practical and impactful platform for the Global South," Mein said in a post on X. The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

India assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1 this year, marking its fourth stint at the helm of the grouping. The year 2026 also marks 20 years of BRICS since its establishment.

Mein said India's presidency is centred around the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with emphasis on issues that have a direct bearing on economic growth, technological advancement and sustainable development.

He said the summit would focus on innovation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, reliable supply chains, financial cooperation, trade in local currencies, climate action, clean energy and youth empowerment, besides reaffirming zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Under India's presidency, BRICS engagements have covered political and security cooperation, economic and financial matters, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. More than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held across over 25 cities as part of the year-long leadership.

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