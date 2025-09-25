Arunachal Dy CM highlights GST’s transformative role in state’s economy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday emphasized the transformative impact of GST reforms on the state’s economy while participating in a GST awareness campaign organised at Nahrlagun, near here.

The event was organised by the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I), as part of the nationwide 100-day GST Bachat Utsav.

Addressing traders and entrepreneurs, Mein highlighted the critical role of local businesses in implementing GST effectively, an official communique informed here.

He said the reform, introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has simplified compliance, strengthened India’s indirect tax system, and bolstered economic growth.

Pointing to Arunachal Pradesh’s progress, Mein noted that the state’s GST collections have surged nearly seven-fold, from ?227 crore in 2017-18 to around ?1,900 crore in 2023-24. The additional resources, he said, have been channelled into road construction, healthcare improvements, educational expansion, and welfare programmes.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s appreciation for local businessmen’s support in GST implementation, Mein stressed that the benefits of the reform should reach ordinary citizens.

Speaking about the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’, running until October 2, he highlighted government initiatives including ‘Poshan Abhiyan’, ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, aimed at empowering local industries, promoting Swadeshi products, and advancing the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

Also Read: APU hosts lecture on tribal demography and migration trends

Also Watch: