Arunachal Dy CM Mein Marks 7 Years of PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday highlighted the significance of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) as the pension scheme completed seven years since its launch, describing it as a major step in strengthening financial security for workers in the unorganised sector.

"Seven years of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, a landmark pension scheme that provides financial security to workers in the unorganized sector and strengthens social protection for the backbone of India's workforce," Mein wrote in a post on X.

