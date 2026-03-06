Arunachal Dy CM Mein Marks 7 Years of PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday highlighted the significance of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) as the pension scheme completed seven years since its launch, describing it as a major step in strengthening financial security for workers in the unorganised sector.
"Seven years of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, a landmark pension scheme that provides financial security to workers in the unorganized sector and strengthens social protection for the backbone of India's workforce," Mein wrote in a post on X.
Also Read: Development and culture must go together: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein
Launched by the Central Government in 2019, PM-SYM is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme designed to provide old-age security to workers engaged in informal occupations across India.
Eligible workers receive a minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month after turning 60, with their contributions during working years matched rupee-for-rupee by the Central Government.
Mein said the scheme reflects the government's broader commitment to inclusive development and social justice. "By ensuring dignity, stability and a secure future for millions of hardworking citizens, the scheme reflects the government's commitment to inclusive growth and social justice," he said.
In a separate post on X, the Deputy CM also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in driving India's overall economic progress.
"Infrastructure, manufacturing and economic strength are the three powerful engines driving the rapid progress of India. Guiding and accelerating these sectors with clear vision and decisive leadership is our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," Mein said.
He also called on citizens to actively participate in India's development journey and contribute to building a stronger, self-reliant nation.