Arunachal Dy CM Mein urges first-time voters to vote fearlessly, reject false narratives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged first-time voters in the state to exercise their franchise "fully, without fear and doubt", cautioning them against misinformation and appealing for the preservation of social harmony as the state heads into local body elections. He called upon the youth to recognize the responsibility that comes with the right to vote, describing them as "the future of society".

"The state government is committed to creating opportunities for the youth and empowering them," Mein said in a social media post after an interaction with first-time voters from Lekang in Namsai district at his residence on Friday evening. The deputy chief minister pointed to various youth-centric initiatives launched by the state government and the declaration of 2024-25 as the "Year of Youth".

He advised the young electorate to respect elders and "keep the legacy of maintaining good relations between different communities in the region", underlining the importance of shared history, culture and peaceful co-existence. Highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms, the deputy chief minister warned that while today's youth are empowered by technology, they must be careful not to be swayed by false propaganda and narratives spread by some individuals.

