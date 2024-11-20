Arunachal: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu Emphasizes Responsibility for Clean Toilets and Sanitation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu on Tuesday stressed the individual and community responsibility for ensuring universal access to clean toilets, cleanliness, and sanitation of individual household (IHHL) and community toilets.

Universal access to clean toilets promotes hygienic practices, dignity and sanitation, and health of their community, the DC said while launching the World Toilet Day Campaign, organized by the PHE & WS department in the district on the theme "Hamara Sauchalaya: Hamara Samman," under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

"The true success of any government scheme and project depends on taking community initiative, as the government and departments are only facilitators," the DC said.

The DC, who is also the chairman of the District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM), further stressed intensive IEC activities in the community and villages in collaboration with village water and sanitation committees and panchayat members during the month-long campaign.

Earlier, PHE&WS executive engineer Mijing Dupak highlighted the objective of the campaign Toilets for Dignity, beginning from Tuesday to December 10 next, to encourage communities and people to beautify and transform both individual and community toilets to welcoming and colourful spaces, promoting usage of toilets, and bringing global attention to sanitation challenges, and highlighted the roles of all stakeholder departments and panchayats.

