Arunachal’s Rising Stars Shine At Junior Pencak Silat Championship

SRINAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting spirit soared high as its athletes made a notable mark at the Junior Pencak Silat Championship held in Srinagar. The state’s team brought home a total of eight medals, including four gold and four bronze, demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter on November 19 to share the joyous news, expressing immense pride in the young athletes' achievements. He lauded their hard work and determination, which have placed Arunachal Pradesh prominently on the national sporting map.
The gold medal winners—Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson, and Taba Takar—emerged victorious in their respective categories, showcasing outstanding skill and perseverance. Complementing their efforts, Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok, and Baja Blange clinched bronze medals, adding to the state’s impressive medal tally.
Acknowledging their remarkable accomplishments, Chief Minister Khandu conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and extended his best wishes to the senior team, which is set to compete in the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship, also scheduled to take place in Srinagar.
Arunachal Pradesh's consistent success in sports continues to inspire and pave the way for emerging talents. The recent achievements in Pencak Silat reflect the state’s commitment to nurturing its athletes and fostering a robust sports culture.
Meanwhile, Nikhamoni Bora, Assam’s first certified female sailor, is making waves in the world of water sports. At just 23, this trailblazer from Golaghat is already a three-time windsurfing champion, with two golds and a bronze under her belt. Inspired by legends like Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain, Bora is setting the stage for future athletes, especially young girls from Assam.
Despite facing societal pressure to follow a ‘safer’ career, Bora found her calling in water sports, with pivotal support from her family and the National Cadet Corps. Corporate backing from Cairn Energy further fueled her dreams, helping her become a national gold medalist in kiteboarding.
Now, Bora is on a mission to inspire and train the next generation of sailors in her hometown, focusing on kayaking and canoeing in Morigaon. With India’s 2036 Olympic dreams on the horizon, Bora is a shining example of how passion, perseverance, and support can propel athletes to greatness.
ALSO WATCH: