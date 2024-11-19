Arunachal’s Rising Stars Shine At Junior Pencak Silat Championship

Meanwhile, Nikhamoni Bora, Assam’s first certified female sailor, is making waves in the world of water sports. At just 23, this trailblazer from Golaghat is already a three-time windsurfing champion, with two golds and a bronze under her belt. Inspired by legends like Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain, Bora is setting the stage for future athletes, especially young girls from Assam.