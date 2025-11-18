Arunachal: EC Sandhu stresses transparent, inclusive elections during Tawang review

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Election Commissioner of India Dr S. S. Sandhu on Monday underscored the need for smooth, inclusive and transparent elections as he conducted a comprehensive review of election-related matters in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Accompanied by State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. K. Sain and Deputy CEO Shania Mize, Dr Sandhu held a detailed meeting with district officials to assess ongoing electoral arrangements. District Election Officer Namgyal Angmo presented an overview of Tawang's unique geographical challenges and the district's continuous preparedness efforts, an official statement said here.

Sain and Mize briefed the Election Commissioner on state-level progress, achievements and initiatives undertaken to strengthen electoral systems and improve voter facilitation.

Election officials from across the border district shared field-level experiences and suggestions aimed at enhancing efficiency and streamlining the election process.

Dr Sandhu appreciated the constructive feedback and reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to robust and accessible election management, even in remote terrains. After the review, Dr Sandhu inspected several polling stations near the district headquarters to assess facilities. He is scheduled to visit remote interior polling stations near the international border on Tuesday.

