Statewide Civic Elections in Arunachal Pradesh Slated for December 15

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh will conduct simultaneous elections to its Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies on December 15, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Saturday, setting in motion the poll process for over 8.3 lakh voters across the state.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rinchin Tashi said the election notification will be issued on November 17, while the filing of nominations will close on November 24. Scrutiny of papers will take place on November 26, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 29.

Counting of votes is scheduled for December 20.

Briefing the media, Tashi said this will be the 12th general election for panchayat bodies since the NEFA Panchayat Regulation of 1967 and the third municipal election for Itanagar and Pasighat.

