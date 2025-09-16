Arunachal education department issues reminder to teachers to assume their new posts

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Education department has issued an urgent reminder to all district education officials to immediately relieve all teachers who have been transferred to assume their new posts without delay.

In a directive, Education commissioner Amjad Tak on Saturday emphasized that transferred teachers must be relieved from their current positions and assume duty at their new location 'without fail'.

The commissioner also directed the district department officials to submit a 'district-wise compliance report' of names and current posts of the transferred teachers, the date on which teachers were relieved from their old schools, and the date they assumed duty at their new schools before Monday.

In the directive, the official warned of strict action under relevant service rules against the defaulting officers or districts who fail to comply.

On July 20 this year, the state government notified transfer and posting of 203 teachers across the state as a part of its ongoing process to streamline and manage the state's educational workforce effectively.

However, many teachers are unwilling to leave their current places of posting with some of them resorting to producing medical certificates and joint posting of spouses as an excuse.

