IMD predicts gradual decline in rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual decline in rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday onwards, offering relief after several days of intense showers.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, on Tuesday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places, particularly in Anjaw, East Kameng, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley.

The IMD has issued alerts for these districts, cautioning residents against possible waterlogging, traffic disruption, and minor landslides.

By Wednesday, the intensity of showers is expected to ease further, though thunderstorms with heavy rain remain likely in a few areas.

The warning map indicates a shift from ‘alert’ to ‘watch’ status for most districts, signalling an improving trend while still urging caution.

Weather conditions are projected to improve significantly from Thursday, with no major warnings in place.

Most districts are likely to experience only light to moderate rainfall, with the IMD marking the day under ‘no warning’. This fair-weather pattern is expected to continue into Friday, bringing much-needed respite to the state.

The IMD however, had placed multiple districts under red and orange warnings on Monday, with Papum Pare, Changlang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Kurung Kumey and parts of Siang among the worst affected.

Thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall lashed isolated areas, triggering waterlogging and keeping landslide-prone slopes vulnerable.

