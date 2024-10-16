Arunachal: Educational Event on International E-Waste Day Held at Sigar Military Station

A Correspondent

PASIGHAT: Sigar Military Station (SMS), East Siang district, on Monday, organized an educational event to commemorate International e-waste Day at Government Secondary school.

The event witnessed a series of awareness events to educate school children and the parents on the pressing issue of e-waste management. It was designed to instill a deep understanding of the environmental impact caused by electronic waste and the importance of responsible disposal and recycling.

Comprehensive knowledge sessions that covered essential aspects of e-waste, including its hazardous components, proper disposal practices, and the intricate recycling processes that safeguard our environment were presented on the day.

Students and their parents were sensitized to the “dos and don’ts” of e-waste handling, fostering a sense of responsibility towards reducing the toxic burden on our planet. The highlight of the event was an engaging drawing competition, which provided a creative platform for students to express their ideas on environmental conservation and the future of e-waste management. Their awareness on the subject showcased not only their artistic talents but also their deep understanding of sustainability.

Also Read: Nagaland: Assam Rifles Organises Awareness Event for School Children

Also Watch: