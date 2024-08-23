KVK Tinsukia Observes ‘Parthenium Awareness Week’ with Series of Events

TINSUKIA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia observed ‘Parthenium Awareness Week’ from August 16 to August 22 by organizing a series of events. A rally and awareness programme, in collaboration with Makum College, took place on August 21, where Dr Kripal Borah (SMS, Soil Science) highlighted the harmful effects of Parthenium on agriculture, non-cropped areas, human health, the environment, and biodiversity.

As part of this nationwide initiative, another rally was held with farmers and Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP) students from Assam Agriculture University on August 22 at Panitola. An awareness programme and community spraying along the roadside were also conducted in the presence of KVK scientists. Mrinmoy Chetia, Senior Scientist & Head (i/c) of KVK, Tinsukia, urged participants to maintain a Parthenium-free campus for better health. Priyanka Amonge (SMS, Agronomy) briefed RAWEP students on the control mechanisms and the complete eradication of Parthenium, while Dr Sarodee Baruah (SMS, Plant Protection) discussed its harmful effects on humans and livestock, encouraging participants to spread awareness. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and staff of Makum College, RAWEP students, farmers, and the staff of KVK, Tinsukia.

