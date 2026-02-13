Arunachal: Elderly man dies in blaze in Simong village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An 80-year-old man lost his life after a fire, reportedly caused by a kitchen mishap, and completely gutted a residential house at Simong village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Thursday morning.

Officials identified the deceased as Tabo Danggen, the owner of the house that the blaze destroyed after it broke out at around 11:00 am, according to an official report.

Soon after the incident, local MLA Alo Libang visited the site along with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, SP Token Saring and District Disaster Management Officer Anie Yangfo. The team assessed the situation and provided immediate relief to the affected family.

Officials said authorities have initiated the necessary formalities to process the final ex gratia relief and compensation for the damaged house as per government norms.

The district administration expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all possible support during this difficult time.

ASVS has developed a comprehensive questionnaire carrying a total of 400 marks, covering seven key areas of the school ecosystem, including academic standards, teaching-learning processes, administration, infrastructure, student performance, co-curricular activities and institutional management.

The self-inspection model helps institutions identify strengths, address gaps and work towards continuous improvement while fostering a healthy spirit of excellence.

