Massive Fire Destroys 13 Houses in Subhasnagar, Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A massive fire ripped through Subhasnagar under Maibang police station in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday morning, gutting at least 13 houses and leaving families homeless.

The blaze erupted early Tuesday in the densely packed residential area and spread rapidly. Local reports confirm no casualties, though the cause is under investigation. Firefighting teams from Maibang station responded swiftly as per district protocols, battling the flames for two hours before bringing it under control.

This incident underscores ongoing fire vulnerabilities in Maibang's rural housing, where limited safety infrastructure has led to prior outbreaks. Affected residents are calling for better preparedness, including more fire extinguishers and awareness campaigns in the hill district.

Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chairman Mohet Hojai visited the site to console the victims.

Also Read: UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award Presented to Bhutan’s Queen Mother at Bodoland University