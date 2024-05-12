Manipur: Successful Resolution of 177 Cases Marks Second National Lok Adalat

IMPHAL: In a concerted effort to expedite justice and alleviate the burden on the legal system, the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) recently collaborated with the High Court Legal Services Committee and District Legal Services Authorities to organize the second National Lok Adalat across various district courts and the High Court of Manipur.
During the National Lok Adalat, which took place on Saturday, a significant stride was made towards clearing the backlog of cases, with approximately 2,000 pending and pre-litigation cases listed for resolution throughout the state. These cases encompassed a broad spectrum, ranging from civil disputes and criminal compoundable cases to bank recoveries, motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) matters, matrimonial conflicts, disputes under the Negotiable Instrument Act, and water bill issues.
Of the 188 cases taken up during the Lok Adalat, an impressive 177 were successfully resolved through mutual agreement between the parties involved. The total settlement amount reached an impressive sum of Rs 1,82,83,801.
Justice A Bimol Singh, during an interaction with media personnel, underscored the significance of the National Lok Adalat, emphasizing its role as an efficient mechanism for dispute resolution without undue delay or financial strain on the litigants. He highlighted that the decrees passed in the Lok Adalat carry the weight of those issued by civil courts, and their decisions are final, with no avenue for appeal to higher courts.
Furthermore, Justice Singh announced the schedule for upcoming National Lok Adalats, slated to be held on September 14, 2024, and December 14, 2024. He encouraged all parties desiring to settle their cases to approach the Manipur State Legal Services Authority or the District Legal Services Authorities for listing.
The Lok Adalat received notable visits from Justice A Bimol Singh and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu, who inspected proceedings at the Lamphel Court Complex. The benches of the National Lok Adalat were presided over by esteemed members of the legal fraternity, including N Lanleima, Monalisa Maibam, Laishram Rina Devi, and several dedicated advocates.
In a parallel initiative, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Churachandpur organized the second National Lok Adalat for the year 2024 at the District & Sessions Court Churachandpur. A total of 12 cases were taken up, encompassing matrimonial disputes, loan defaulters, civil matters, and others, all of which were settled amicably.
The efforts of DLSA Churachandpur were met with success, as a total settlement amount of Rs 2,01,019.57 was reached during the Lok Adalat. Expressing gratitude to advocates, court staff, bank officials, parties, and all contributors, DLSA Churachandpur acknowledged their collective efforts in making the Lok Adalat a triumph.
The collaborative endeavor between MASLSA, the High Court Legal Services Committee, and District Legal Services Authorities underscores a commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery, exemplified by the positive outcomes of the National Lok Adalat.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: