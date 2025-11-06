Arunachal: Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar showcases Armed Forces’ joint combat readiness

ITANAGAR: Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar has demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' prowess in precision mobilization, rapid force projection and combat readiness in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas. The ongoing tri-service exercise highlighted seamless interoperability among the Army, Navy and Air Force, reaffirming their commitment to joint operations and mission preparedness.

The exercise focused on the principle of deploying the right force at the right time and place, validating swift mobilization and synchronized response under high-altitude conditions. Troops carried out coordinated manoeuvres across rugged mountains and river crossings, showcasing meticulous planning, precision execution and adaptability to changing battlefield scenarios.

Among the major highlights were the validation of revised Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), the integrated use of unmanned systems and Army Aviation assets, and the employment of networked command and control systems to replicate real-time, multi-domain operations.

Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar reaffirmed the Armed Forces' emphasis on tri-service integration, joint logistics and operational synergy to maintain efficiency in remote terrain. The exercise stood as a reflection of India's evolving warfighting approach, where technology, coordination and speed converge to secure decisive results across multiple domains, stated a press release.

