Arunachal: Tri-service exercise ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ to be held in Mechuka

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A tri-service exercise to integrate warfighting capability, technological adaptation, and operational synergy among the three wings of the armed forces will be held in the rugged mountains of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh this month, an official statement said.

The 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' exercise, conceived as a forward-looking initiative, will validate multi-domain integration across land, air, and maritime fronts, reflecting the Indian Armed Forces' evolving readiness for future conflicts, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement on Saturday evening. The exercise aims to refine interoperability, enhance situational awareness, and validate command and control structures for joint mission execution.

The official said the highlight of the exercise would be the coordinated employment of Special Forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems, and networked operations centres operating in unison under realistic high-altitude conditions.

