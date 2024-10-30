Arunachal: FALF Withdraws from ANSU Conference and Election, Calls for Peace & Unity

ITANAGAR: Former ANSU Leaders Forum yesterday announced its decision to boycott the impending 16th general conference and election of the All Nyishi Students' Union, after a series of meetings for 22 failures. FALF Chairman Nera Techi announced this in a media briefing.

Tech said, "The Nyishi Elite Society has been entrusted to conduct it as per their clean election guidelines in this time of rising tensions and apprehension about the conference and elections." FALF made a lot of effort to bring together factions and individuals, including students and contestants, but the group felt it did not work out according to their wishes.

Tech said FALF wanted the election to be peaceful, transparent, and successful. They met with agitating student groups and listened to their grievances, but cooperation from ANSU President Nabam Dodum was not forthcoming even after several meetings.

Although FALF presented four major resolutions to Dodum on October 22, he did not uphold these promises, which disappointed the forum. Tech complained that most of their proposals were ignored; he added that previous disputes in ANSU usually were resolved through community dialogue.

Considering the fruitlessness of the result, and the recurring problems that continue to arise from the contestants and various students' concerns, FALF has decided to withdraw from participating in the entire electoral process. According to Tech, allegations towards leadership triggered their attempt to address various issues but received opposition from Dodum.

FALF has prepared a dossier of their observations of the election process and forwarded it to NES. Having stepped back from the election, they remain open to advice if requested.

Secretary Tadar Niglar from FALF emphasized the commitment and sincerity with which they approached their responsibilities, claiming that they wanted to stop division within the student community. Reiterating their aim for a peaceful and smooth process of election, he acknowledged that despite their best efforts they felt the need to step out of the current conference and election.