Arunachal Pradesh: Team Keyi Panyor Shines in 5th APAKA State Level Karate Championship

ANJAW: The Keyi Panyor Amateur Karate-Do Association, AKPAKA, gave impressive performances during the 5th APAKA State Level Karate Championship 2024, conducted on October 25, 26, and 27 in Hawai, Anjaw District, which was organized by All Anjaw Karate-Do Association, with brilliant karatekas from every corner of the state.

The team performed very well under Shihan Dugi Teli, who was a 5th Dan Black Belt and the Chief Instructor of Keyi Panyor AKPAKA. Coached by the Vice President of Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association, Shihan Teli himself, helped by Coach Ajay Rotom, experienced a result of their overall performance- nine medals for the season: three gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Medals were achieved through Riya Dirchi during Kumite for girls and females under 8 years (-20 kg), through Meyang Leyak Kumite for girls of the age of 12 years (-42 kg), and through Jhon Dodum Kumite for male cadets (-70 kg) when they showed not only good technical mastery but also sincerity to the sport.

The team won three silver medals. Niki Basar stood out in Kumite for females under 9 years (-30 kg). Bengia Ossum and Tang Narba stood out in Kumite for females under 10 years (+40 kg) and senior Kumite category, respectively. Their determination and resilience added great value to the overall success of the team.

Bronze medalists also included Genesis Basar in Kumite under 13 years (+52 kg), Ekhya Riang in Kumite junior category (-50 kg), and Dugi Tager in Kumite senior category (-55 kg).

This achievement reflects the outstanding training and team spirit of the Keyi Panyor karate community. The devoted guidance of Shihan Dugi Teli and coach Ajay Rotom, along with the hard work of the athletes, has not only brought pride to Keyi Panyor District but also set a high standard for future competitions.