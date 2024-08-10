Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign, Flags Off Cyclothon in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Civil Secretariat in Itanagar. This initiative is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence. The campaign encourages citizens to hoist national flag at their homes from August 9 to 15. This period is now celebrated as Independence Week.

The event commenced with Chief Minister Khandu distributing national flag to students from various schools and vibrant villages across state. This symbolizes unity and pride that tricolour represents. To further bolster the spirit of nationalism, a cyclothon featuring 78 cyclists was flagged off by Chief Minister. This cyclothon has message of healthy living. It will travel across various parts of state spreading importance of maintaining both national pride and personal health

During the event CM Khandu administered Tiranga pledge, reinforcing the commitment to uphold honour and dignity of national flag. Certificates were distributed to participants. This acknowledged their contribution to the campaign. The event was marked by performance of patriotic songs. These songs stirred a sense of national pride among those in attendance including several dignitaries.

A large tricolour flag was unfurled by Chief Minister Khandu. This served as powerful visual reminder of campaign’s goals. He encouraged all residents to participate by hoisting national flag at their homes. This reflects collective pride and unity of the state.

The Har Ghar Tiranga programme will run from August 9 to 15. A series of patriotic events is planned at both state and district levels. These events will include Tiranga processions, rallies runs and marathons. In a special gesture, freedom fighters and their families will be invited to local events. They will be honoured for their sacrifices for nation.

Speaking to the media CM Khandu urged citizens to embrace campaign, emphasizing the importance of national pride and honour. He encouraged people to take selfies with national flag. He asked them to inspire others to participate. Highlighting the widespread support for campaign he noted that last year, the national flag was proudly hoisted from border towns to foothill villages across Arunachal Pradesh. This year initiative has been expanded. Flags are being sent to every district to ensure that the message of patriotism reaches every corner of the state.

“Our Prime Minister appealed for hoisting the national flags and since last year, from border to foothill towns of Arunachal we hoisted national flag with pride and honour," CM Khandu stated. "This time also we launched this event, sent flags to every district and spread the message to all corners of the country that we are truly patriotic and ready to sacrifice our lives for nation. This cyclothon carries a message of healthy life for one and all.”